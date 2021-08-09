Alabama man, woman wrestle over gun at church and both wind up shot

An Alabama man and woman were both shot Sunday while they wrestled over a handgun at the end of a church service, police there reported.

The incident occurred at the Amity Baptist Church in Mobile after Sunday services concluded and church members were preparing for a 100th-anniversary celebration.

Reportedly Linda Walker, 58 walked into the sanctuary and pointed a gun at an unidentified man and another person.

The man attempted to disarm Walker and the gun went off, shooting both of them. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Church Deacon Thomas Young said the anniversary celebration was called off after the shooting, WKRG-TV reported.

“We were supposed to be having a glorious time today, but, you know, the devil’s busy,” he said. “You can’t even go to church and have a good time.”