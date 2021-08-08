Mississippi deputies capture one escaped inmate, another still on the loose

Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for one of two detainees that escaped from a county work center Saturday evening.

Darren Point, 20, and Jerry Raynes, 50, escaped from the Raymond Work Center, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Point has since been taken into custody and Raynes is still on the loose.

Hinds County deputies report that Point was captured in Jackson near Highway 80 and Gallatin Street.

Point was being held for a recovered stolen vehicle while Raynes was in custody for auto theft. Their travel of direction is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information are urged to call 601-352-1521.