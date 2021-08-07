Woman found swimming in one of Alabama city’s 70-foot high water tanks

Published 7:15 am Saturday, August 7, 2021

By benhillyer

A woman who broke through a barrier and climbed a ladder to the top of a municipal water tank was found swimming inside the massive container, authorities said.

A statement from the city of Athens said a contractor repainted the 350,000-gallon (1.3 million-liter) tank this week, and an access hatch apparently wasn’t secured properly.

A retired police officer contacted authorities after seeing the woman scale the 70-foot (21-meter)-tall tank Thursday night, and firefighters found her swimming inside. Coaxed to come to them, the woman was secured with a harness and walked down the same ladder she’d gone up.

Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers took the woman, who wasn’t identified, for a mental evaluation. Workers planned to drain the tank and sanitize it, the city said, but no disruption in water service was expected said other tanks had clean water.

More News

Woman found swimming in one of Alabama city’s 70-foot high water tanks

Second military explosive found at Mississippi recycling center

Family of woman killed by former police officer sues Mississippi city in federal court

‘I need someone to go by my house and check on my wife — I lost it.’ More details revealed in death of Mississippi woman.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required