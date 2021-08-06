Watch crews erect large cross along busy Mississippi highway

Construction crews erected a giant cross in Prentiss County.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department broadcast live video of the construction on Thursday.

A member of the nonprofit group “Building the CROSS in Prentiss County” posted about the event on social media:

“Well it’s been an awesome day that God gave us to witness the Cross, Our Cross being raised up right here in the middle of Prentiss County. My eyes got wet today and I hope yours did too. I could never thank everyone that helped make this a successful event today but I hope you understand how much I and the board appreciate what you did. We have a lot left to be done to make the Cross site what we want but I give you my word we will get it done just as soon as possible.

May Almighty God bless each and everyone of you. Deryl Saylors”

Watch the replay of the event in the video below: