New coronavirus cases continue to rise across Mississippi, state reports; most infected who die are getting younger

The numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to rise across Mississippi, the state reported Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,094 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 356,055.

MSDH reported eight new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,621.

State health officials say the majority of the new cases are of the delta variant of the virus which is much more contagious than prior versions.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Friday morning that the highest percentage of recent deaths in COVID-19 patients is now in people age 50 to 64. In all previous periods, the predominant age range of deaths was 65 and older.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 39% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,092 on Friday, the highest level since January 13.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,784 with Friday’s update. It was the highest level since January 24.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County