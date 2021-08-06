Mississippi police respond to accident, find bullet holes, gunshot victim — but no suspects

When Mississippi police responded to a vehicle accident, they found bullet holes and a gunshot victim, but no suspects.

Natchez Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred after 3 p.m. Thursday, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Daughtry said after 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle accident at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Concord Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with bullet holes on it and blood inside and a gunshot victim, Kelvin Abraham, was being transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez.

Daughtry said he did not know what condition Abraham was in as of Thursday evening or of anyone with a motive to harm him.

Investigators secured the crime scene and are still looking for leads to help them identify a suspect, he said.

“At this time, we are looking for leads. If anyone as seen anything or has heard anything, big or small, we ask them to please contact the Natchez Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”