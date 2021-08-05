Mississippi woman unable to get off tracks in time before being hit by train

A Mississippi woman was unable to get off the tracks in time before be hit by a train Wednesday morning.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that a 68-year-old female was alert and conscious when first responders arrived at the scene of the incident after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell said the train was headed north toward Laurel when the conductor spotted the woman on the rails. The conductor blew the horn when he saw the woman and attempted to stop but she was unable to get off the tracks before being hit, Russell said.

The accident occurred near the woman’s home north of Ellisville.

The woman was taken to a local with serious injuries and was later air-lifted to a hospital in Jackson.