Mississippi police: Toddler shot after 3-year-old finds gun in closet

Published 9:29 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

By The Associated Press

A toddler has been shot and wounded in an accidental shooting after a 3-year-old found a gun in the closet, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Advantages Apartment complex, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

The toddler, who is 20 months old, was taken to a hospital, WJTV-TV reported. The child’s condition was not immediately released.

The toddler was shot in the shoulder, and the bullet exited the back, Davis said.

