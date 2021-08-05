Dobbs: Coronavirus Delta variant ‘sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami’

Published 10:23 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

On Thursday, Mississippi reported its single-highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases since early January as the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread.

“It’s sweeping over Mississippi like a tsunami,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday. “We’ve seen a phenomenal increase in the number of cases.

“It’s continuing to increase without any real indication of leveling off or decreasing,” he said.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 3,164 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

Thursday’s report was the highest single-day number of cases since January 9 and was the third-highest single-day number of new cases since the pandemic began.

Dobbs said 97 percent of all new cases are in unvaccinated people.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 356,055.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,613.

Mississippi hospitals are quickly becoming filled again with COVID-19 patients, state records show.

Dobbs said Thursday that 1,147 people were hospitalized with the virus, approximately six times the levels of just one month ago.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday morning, approximately 38% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,028 on Thursday, the highest level since January 15.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,728 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest level since January 29.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3539 90 83 17
Alcorn 3665 74 130 20
Amite 1410 44 57 9
Attala 2330 74 180 36
Benton 1095 25 46 10
Bolivar 5041 134 236 33
Calhoun 1856 32 36 6
Carroll 1281 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2248 60 60 15
Choctaw 839 19 2 0
Claiborne 1064 31 46 9
Clarke 1920 80 123 31
Clay 2067 54 40 5
Coahoma 3183 86 129 12
Copiah 3358 69 97 12
Covington 3085 84 140 39
De Soto 23762 286 113 24
Forrest 9300 163 261 53
Franklin 889 24 41 5
George 2894 51 60 8
Greene 1461 35 53 6
Grenada 2734 88 154 32
Hancock 4513 88 70 14
Harrison 21667 336 498 72
Hinds 24906 455 822 135
Holmes 2050 74 104 20
Humphreys 1028 33 34 9
Issaquena 174 6 0 0
Itawamba 3204 81 135 24
Jackson 16183 257 245 36
Jasper 2379 48 44 2
Jefferson 725 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1230 34 9 1
Jones 9411 171 224 42
Kemper 1057 29 44 9
Lafayette 6716 125 187 55
Lamar 7467 90 54 12
Lauderdale 8350 244 456 102
Lawrence 1474 26 27 2
Leake 2951 76 92 16
Lee 11048 180 223 43
Leflore 3721 125 239 55
Lincoln 4264 116 198 40
Lowndes 7314 152 262 63
Madison 11306 229 398 70
Marion 2954 83 160 24
Marshall 4783 106 65 15
Monroe 4429 138 190 55
Montgomery 1354 44 54 9
Neshoba 4572 181 209 59
Newton 2719 64 87 15
Noxubee 1378 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5133 98 222 36
Panola 4847 112 104 15
Pearl River 5452 155 199 39
Perry 1379 38 23 8
Pike 3797 115 136 37
Pontotoc 4580 73 86 13
Prentiss 3059 63 99 15
Quitman 874 19 0 0
Rankin 16076 294 463 64
Scott 3519 77 116 18
Sharkey 522 18 45 8
Simpson 3330 91 160 20
Smith 1861 36 68 8
Stone 2426 38 85 14
Sunflower 3534 95 123 20
Tallahatchie 1864 42 50 7
Tate 3565 88 80 19
Tippah 3210 69 120 14
Tishomingo 2425 70 102 27
Tunica 1175 27 18 2
Union 4445 79 131 23
Walthall 1531 49 69 13
Warren 4844 128 169 38
Washington 5704 140 193 41
Wayne 2879 45 77 11
Webster 1266 32 61 12
Wilkinson 800 32 25 5
Winston 2385 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1754 41 82 22
Yazoo 3471 77 149 20
Total 356,055 7,613 10,729 2,012

