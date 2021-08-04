Sheriff: Man accused of assaulting, raping woman in shopping center restroom also attacked inmate

The man arrested for brutally assaulting a woman at a Mississippi shopping center faces additional charges after being accused of assaulting inmates.

On July 20, Andrew Malik Jones was charged with sexual battery and robbery after a woman told police that she was forced into a stall at the shopping center restroom, where she was assaulted and raped.

Police say Jones grabbed her purse and attempted to leave, but was detained by bystanders before officers arrived.

Now Jones faces additional assault charges after Jones also assaulted an inmate in the Harrison County jail when he was brought in. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX that Jones was in general population at the time of this incident but has been in isolation since.