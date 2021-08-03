Coronavirus in Mississippi continues to rapidly spread; state now at levels not seen since January, worst month of pandemic

Published 10:59 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to climb Tuesday to levels not seen since January, the worse month to date of the pandemic and the worst cases are putting tremendous strain on state hospitals.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 1,574 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 350,070.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 34 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,590.

Hattiesburg pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson urged state leaders in a social media post on Monday to protect young, unvaccinated children across the state.

“This was avoidable and preventable,” wrote Henderson, who is also the president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “I hope (the Mississippi Department of Education, Mississippi school superintendents and Gov. Tate Reeves) and schools look at this as they make mask recommendations. Adults must do the right thing to protect children under 12 who are unable to be vaccinated.”

Mississippi hospitals are quickly becoming filled again with COVID-19 patients, state records show. Through Monday, more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus, more than five times the levels of just one month ago.

State statistics show 284 ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, more than three times as many as one month ago.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday morning, approximately 38% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

The number of Mississippians who have received at least one shot of the vaccine has grown in recent days, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday.

The weekly vaccination rate more than doubled, Dobbs wrote, in the last several weeks. In the most recent period, 52,952 vaccine doses were administered. In early July, the weekly amount hovered around 20,000.

“We need ~1 million more immune Mississippians to reach population immunity,” Dobbs wrote. “Delta is deadly.”

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,713 on Tuesday, the highest level since January 23.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,455 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since February 3.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3474 90 83 17
Alcorn 3553 74 130 20
Amite 1391 44 57 9
Attala 2286 74 180 36
Benton 1078 25 46 10
Bolivar 5004 134 236 33
Calhoun 1832 32 36 6
Carroll 1270 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2214 60 60 15
Choctaw 831 19 2 0
Claiborne 1059 31 45 9
Clarke 1895 80 123 31
Clay 2019 54 40 5
Coahoma 3156 85 129 12
Copiah 3308 69 95 12
Covington 3023 84 140 39
De Soto 23513 283 113 24
Forrest 9027 163 260 53
Franklin 884 24 41 5
George 2773 51 60 8
Greene 1419 35 53 6
Grenada 2721 88 154 32
Hancock 4403 88 70 14
Harrison 21172 335 496 72
Hinds 24512 449 819 135
Holmes 2025 74 104 20
Humphreys 1023 33 34 9
Issaquena 174 6 0 0
Itawamba 3172 81 135 24
Jackson 15735 254 245 36
Jasper 2347 48 44 2
Jefferson 722 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1198 34 9 1
Jones 9223 169 224 42
Kemper 1044 29 44 9
Lafayette 6631 125 187 55
Lamar 7248 90 54 12
Lauderdale 8087 244 455 102
Lawrence 1454 26 27 2
Leake 2886 76 92 16
Lee 10903 180 223 43
Leflore 3676 125 239 55
Lincoln 4228 116 198 40
Lowndes 7199 152 262 63
Madison 11171 227 396 70
Marion 2898 82 158 24
Marshall 4739 106 65 15
Monroe 4369 138 190 55
Montgomery 1339 44 54 9
Neshoba 4401 181 208 59
Newton 2668 64 87 15
Noxubee 1372 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5031 98 222 36
Panola 4812 112 104 15
Pearl River 5357 154 196 39
Perry 1361 38 23 8
Pike 3739 114 135 37
Pontotoc 4524 73 86 13
Prentiss 3025 63 99 15
Quitman 863 19 0 0
Rankin 15798 293 445 64
Scott 3466 77 116 18
Sharkey 519 18 45 8
Simpson 3271 91 160 20
Smith 1830 36 68 8
Stone 2353 38 85 14
Sunflower 3510 94 123 20
Tallahatchie 1856 42 50 7
Tate 3549 88 80 19
Tippah 3128 69 120 14
Tishomingo 2407 70 102 27
Tunica 1161 27 18 2
Union 4389 79 131 23
Walthall 1504 49 69 13
Warren 4817 128 169 38
Washington 5661 140 193 41
Wayne 2809 45 72 11
Webster 1243 32 61 12
Wilkinson 793 32 25 5
Winston 2380 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1736 41 82 22
Yazoo 3429 77 149 20
Total 350,070 7,590 10,687 2,012



