Officials investigating after driver along Mississippi interstate discovers dead body Sunday night

Published 11:42 am Monday, August 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A driver on a Mississippi interstate made a startling discovery when the passerby found the body of a dead man on the side of the road.

Ellisville police, deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency personnel responded when the person who had discovered the body called 911. The body was discovered on I-59 at Exit 88 in the Ellisville city limits at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators have said they believe no foul play was suspected in the death.

 

More News

Man wanted for strangulation in New Orleans found by officers staying at Mississippi house

Coronavirus in Mississippi continues to rapidly spread; state now at levels not seen since January, worst month of pandemic

Report: Mississippi is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

Murder suspect surrenders to Mississippi police 12 days after man was gunned down at apartment complex

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required