Mississippi Highway Patrol seeks public’s help in hit-and-run accident that killed bicyclist over weekend

Published 12:24 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of car involved in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist this weekend.

Michael Wellman, 44, of Tremont, wad biking along Mississippi 586 when he was hit by a black Toyota Camry, according to a report from the Mississippi Highway patrol.

Wellman was declared dead at the scene of the accident. A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

MHP said it believes that the Camry— dated between 2014 and 2017— had left the scene with heavy damage to its front as well as the passenger side of the car. The Camry also will be missing its passenger-side mirror, MHP said.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Mississippi Highway Patrol at (601) 582-3529.

