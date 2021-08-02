‘I’m looking forward to a quick recovery.’ Mississippi mayor reports he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As of Aug. 2 I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Flaggs said Monday. “After being administered two COVID-19 tests, the first of which was negative, my physician has confirmed that the second test was positive.

“I will continue to remain in quarantine for the next five days and will take questions after that period time. I’m looking forward to a quick recovery and plan to return to work on Monday.”

Warren County reported 84 coronavirus cases between July 18 and July 24. The majority of cases are in the 25 to 39 age group, followed by the 50 to 64 age group and the 5 to 17 age group. The current total for coronavirus cases in Warren County stands at 4,676 and 127 deaths.