After multi-county chase, Mississippi law enforcement apprehend murder suspect in Saturday shooting

Published 6:12 am Monday, August 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police arrested a man for murder after a multi-county chase involving several law enforcement agencies.

Amory police say Menderil Cohen, 29, is in custody after a vehicle pursuit to Columbus, 40 miles away. The chase involved law enforcement officers with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department.

Cohen is suspected of shooting and killing Michael Randle, 46, of Columbus, at an Amory business at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Randle was airlifted to a hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Amory police say a person is dead as a result of a reported shooting at a business on the south side of town.

At 8:35 a.m., police said the suspect was found and captured after the vehicle chase ended in Columbus.

 

