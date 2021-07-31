Three people die in collision near Mississippi shopping center Saturday morning

Three people died in a wreck near a Mississippi shopping center after a police officer attempted to stop a careless driver Saturday morning.

According to Jackson news sources, a Flowood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for careless driving on Lakeland Drive near the Dogwood Shopping Center.

The driver reportedly attempted to flee the officer by turning into a shopping center parking. When the vehicle turned back on to Lakeland Drive, the officer did not follow because the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way, according to news sources.

Soon after, the driver collided with an oncoming vehicle. One of the vehicles overturned on the highway.

Three people died on the scene, according to emergency personnel.

The driver of the vehicle fleeing from officers was reportedly transferred to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been identified and the crash remains under investigation.