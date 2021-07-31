Mississippi couple tragically killed when man who had been fleeing police strikes their SUV, police say

A husband and wife from Mississippi were killed earlier this week when their SUV was hit by a suspect who had just been fleeing Arkansas police, a Memphis TV station reported.

The victims were identified as Robby and Martha Taylor of Coahoma County, Mississippi, WREG-TV reported.

The accident occurred Tuesday night on Highway 1 in Mariana, Arkansas.

Reportedly Marianna police had been trying to pull over Deontay Smith for playing music loudly, but that the officers stopped pursuing Smith when

the chase reached high speeds.

Sometime soon after the chase, Smith reportedly ran into the Taylors’ vehicle, sending their SUV off the roadway and into a tree where the car caught fire.