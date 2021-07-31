Central Mississippi ambulance company reports 10 times more COVID-19 calls than in April and May

An ambulance company in Central Mississippi says it has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 ambulance calls in recent weeks.

WAPT in Jackson reports that a spokesman with American Medical Response said that the company has transferred nearly 10 times as many confirmed COVID patients compared to April in May when AMR transported the lowest number of COVID patients since the first days of the pandemic.

With the rise in cases has also come a rise in the number of young people that have been treated recently.

COVID-19 cases have been proliferating in Mississippi in recent weeks because of the delta variant. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases Friday. New case numbers the past few days have been comparable to those reported in February, before vaccinations were widely available.