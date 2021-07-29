Police on hunt for murder suspect: ‘Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later we are going to find him’

Police investigators in a small Mississippi town are looking for a man wanted for murder.

A murder warrant has been issued for Armone Melike Sims in the recent shooting death of Darreyun James Pendleton on Wednesday, July 21, in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

At approximately 5:38 a.m. July 21, Brookhaven Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a person had been shot in the Cloverdale Apartment Complex at 900 Williams St.

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Pendleton, died later at the University of Mississippi Medical Center from his wounds.

“We have been working with his mom and family to try to get Armone to turn himself in and bring this to a peaceful end,” said BPD Chief Kenneth Collins. “We are not going to stop until we find him. Wherever he runs or hides, sooner or later we are going to find him. The world is not big enough.”

Sims, AKA “Money” or “Moolah”, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 601-833-2424.