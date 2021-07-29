Dangerous heat wave blankets Mississippi, expected to make it feel like temperatures up to 110 to 115

Dangerously hot conditions will blanket much of Mississippi over the next several days with heat indices of up to 115 degrees possible, weather forecasters predict.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s Jackson office said actual air temperatures across Mississippi will be in the mid-90s up to approximately 100 degrees.

But combined with high humidity the air will feel like it’s as hot as 110 to 115 in several parts of Mississippi, with the most dangerous heat expected across the Mississippi Delta.

Since the heat will continue for several days, it poses even more danger, forecasters say.

Residents are urged to stay out of the heat if at all possible and hydrate to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.