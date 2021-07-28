Suspect accused of gunning down two Mississippi police officers has hearing

A status hearing has been held for a man accused in the deaths of two Mississippi police officers.

Kelsey Rushing, an attorney representing Marquis A. Flowers, told Special Judge Richard W. McKenzie on Monday that his team was awaiting reports from experts on several matters and, as a result, had not yet responded to a pretrial questionnaire from District Attorney Dee Bates’ office, The Daily Leader reported.

Bates said the questionnaire was the only thing he had submitted to the defense.

Flowers is accused of shooting to death Brookhaven Police Officer James White and Cpl. Zach Moak early Sept. 29, 2018 at a residence in Brookhaven.

Bates asked the court to set a September date to hear from the defense and any reciprocal motions from the state. McKenzie and the attorneys agreed to a final motions hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 14, with a possible carry over to Thursday, Sept. 16, if necessary.

Jury selection for the trial is set to begin Nov. 8. A jury will be selected from Lafayette County and the trial will be held in the Pike County Circuit Court in Magnolia.

Bates has previously said he will seek the death penalty once the case goes to trial.