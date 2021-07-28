Driver of stolen ATV leads Mississippi deputies on 30-mile chase that reaches speeds of 50 mph

A man led Mississippi deputies on a 30-mile chase while driving what officials believe was a stolen ATV.

Sam Boutwell, 33, was taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and was charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, JCSD deputies received a report of a stolen ATV taken from a home in the Soso-Big Creek Road area.

Three days later, deputies received a tip about the location of the stolen ATV.

As deputies approached the ATV, a man, later identified as Boutwell, fled the scene driving the ATV. Boutwell reportedly led deputies on a 30-mile pursuit through county roads that at times reached 50 mph. The driver of the ATV also tried to lose officers by taking the four wheeler off-road.

The pursuit ended with the ATV crashing at a dead end road near Ellisville.

Boutwell is also suspected of multiple burglaries in the county.