Burglary suspect dies while in custody of Mississippi deputies

Mississippi investigators are working to determine what happened when a man arrested for burglary died while in the custody of Rankin County deputies.

Damien M. Cameron, of Braxton, was found unresponsive in a patrol vehicle Monday night after he was arrested for a burglary in Braxton.

At approximately 8 p.m. Rankin County deputies responded to a burglary call on Foote Drive in Braxton. With the help of witnesses, deputies identified Cameron as the suspect in question.

Deputies were able to locate Cameron coming out of a nearby woods, reportedly headed back to his house.

According to news reports, Cameron was told by deputies to place his hands behind his back, but when one deputy approached, Cameron began to fight and resist arrest.

Deputies were able to arrest Cameron and placed him in a patrol vehicle. Cameron, who was left in the patrol vehicle while deputies interviewed witnesses, was later found unresponsive.

Deputies then reportedly removed Cameron from the vehicle and began life saving measures. Cameron was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to another hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.