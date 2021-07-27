Pace of new coronavirus cases continues to quicken across Mississippi; hospital numbers surging to winter levels

Published 10:01 am Tuesday, July 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to quicken Tuesday with the pace of new cases now at levels not seen since early February.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 1,291 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. In the last two weeks, more than 14,000 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Mississippi, state records show.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 338,079.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,523. Ten of the deaths reported Tuesday were found through records research and thus could have occurred several months ago.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday morning, approximately 36% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,197 on Monday, the highest level since February 3. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately four weeks the average number of new cases has increased 520 percent since the start of July.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 929 with Monday’s update.

With the growing case numbers, the state is also reporting large growth in the number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization. Through Sunday (the latest data available on Tuesday morning) the state showed 589 patients either with confirmed COVID or suspected COVID were in state hospital beds, the highest number since the winter peak.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3384 88 83 17
Alcorn 3464 74 130 20
Amite 1356 43 57 9
Attala 2233 73 178 36
Benton 1059 25 46 10
Bolivar 4923 134 236 33
Calhoun 1794 32 36 6
Carroll 1254 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2175 60 60 15
Choctaw 818 19 2 0
Claiborne 1048 31 45 9
Clarke 1844 80 123 31
Clay 1946 54 39 5
Coahoma 3115 85 129 12
Copiah 3190 68 88 11
Covington 2871 83 139 39
De Soto 23069 280 113 24
Forrest 8408 159 250 53
Franklin 867 23 40 4
George 2662 51 59 8
Greene 1376 34 53 6
Grenada 2675 88 154 32
Hancock 4177 88 69 14
Harrison 20064 328 494 72
Hinds 23409 440 810 132
Holmes 1976 74 104 20
Humphreys 998 33 34 9
Issaquena 173 6 0 0
Itawamba 3124 80 135 24
Jackson 14743 251 244 35
Jasper 2275 48 44 2
Jefferson 704 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1142 34 9 1
Jones 8864 169 223 42
Kemper 1014 29 44 9
Lafayette 6502 124 187 55
Lamar 6837 89 54 12
Lauderdale 7684 243 449 101
Lawrence 1400 26 27 2
Leake 2815 75 92 16
Lee 10568 179 222 42
Leflore 3587 125 236 52
Lincoln 4148 116 198 40
Lowndes 6917 151 259 63
Madison 10806 227 393 70
Marion 2817 80 158 24
Marshall 4670 106 65 15
Monroe 4293 137 190 55
Montgomery 1315 44 54 9
Neshoba 4232 181 207 59
Newton 2589 64 87 15
Noxubee 1342 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4847 98 222 36
Panola 4739 112 104 15
Pearl River 5060 150 194 39
Perry 1324 38 22 8
Pike 3605 113 135 37
Pontotoc 4428 73 86 13
Prentiss 2950 63 99 15
Quitman 843 19 0 0
Rankin 15119 290 428 63
Scott 3366 76 115 18
Sharkey 516 18 45 8
Simpson 3192 90 159 20
Smith 1775 35 68 8
Stone 2194 37 85 14
Sunflower 3449 94 123 20
Tallahatchie 1827 42 50 7
Tate 3514 88 80 19
Tippah 3005 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2380 70 102 27
Tunica 1132 27 18 2
Union 4291 79 131 23
Walthall 1444 48 69 13
Warren 4690 127 168 37
Washington 5551 139 190 39
Wayne 2746 43 71 11
Webster 1191 32 61 12
Wilkinson 765 32 25 5
Winston 2362 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1702 40 82 22
Yazoo 3356 73 147 19
Total 338,079 7,523 10,603 1,995

