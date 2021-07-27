Man wanted for questioning in death of his grandmother, her son hospitalized after being taken into custody by Mississippi deputies

The man Mississippi police have been searching for to question about the deaths of his grandmother and her son has been taken into custody.

WAPT in Jackson reports that Harry Hylander was taken into custody overnight at a Clinton hotel by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton and Byram police departments assisted deputies in the capture.

Authorities say Hylander has been hospitalized for a sickness unrelated to their homicide investigation. After Hylander is released from the hospital, officials say they will decide what charges should be filed in the case.

Deputies were looking for Harry Hylander to talk with him about the murders of Hylander’s grandmother, Sarah Hylander, 83, and her son, David Hylander, 60.

It is not clear how David Hylander was related to Harry Hylander.

Deputies said they were called to perform a welfare check at 19096 Midway Road in Terry, Mississippi when they found the two victims, shot to death.