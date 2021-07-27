Four people arrested during protest outside Mississippi senator’s office at federal courthouse

Four people were arrested Monday afternoon after they began protesting inside a Mississippi federal courthouse.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that protestors from Mississippi Rising Coalition and the National Poor People’s Campaign came to the Gulfport Federal courthouse to support the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act, a raise of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an end to the filibuster. Approximately a dozen protesters were outside the courthouse.

Four of the protesters who went inside the building to ask to meet with someone in the Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office were eventually arrested after they were denied access and told they needed a permit to protest inside the building.

According to the television station, the four protesters who were arrested, sat down in the lobby of the courthouse, held signs and sang protest songs with U.S. marshals watching.

After more than an hour of discussion, the four protesters were taken into custody and charged with trespassing.