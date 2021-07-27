$12,000 in cash, crack cocaine, weapons seized, two arrested in Mississippi drug operation

Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

More than $12,000, crack cocaine, weapons and vehicles were seized Monday in a search warrant of a Mississippi residence.

Members of the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Jeremy Brown, 33, of Hattiesburg and Carrie Graves, 33, of Forrest County, individuals on a variety of felony charges when members of the enforcement Team served a search warrant at a residence on North Haven Drive in Hattiesburg.

During the investigation, officers seized $12,741, three vehicles and three weapons, as well as crack cocaine.

Brown was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Graves was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Brown and Graves were both booked into the Forrest County Jail.

