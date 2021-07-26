Teen who fell out of boat, drowned identified as Mississippi high school student

A coroner has released the name of a 17-year-old boy who drowned Sunday in the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson.

Nathan Griffith was a student at Brandon High School. Rankin County coroner David Ruth told news outlets on Monday that Griffith died from fresh water drowning.

Three teenagers were fishing early Sunday when the Griffith fell out of the boat. His body was recovered from the water shortly after the drowning, reservoir Police Chief Terrell Dixon said.

Ruth said Griffith was not wearing a flotation device.

“It was just an accidental drowning,” Ruth told the Clarion Ledger. “No foul play is suspected.”