More than 3,000 fentanyl pills seized, one arrested in traffic stop on Mississippi highway

Published 6:08 am Monday, July 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

More than 3,000 Fentanyl pills and crystal meth were seized during a traffic stop on a Mississippi highway Saturday morning.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies assisted by metro narcotics, made a traffic stop on US Highway 98 just East of New Augusta.

The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills and approximately an ounce of Crystal Meth.

Angela Pacheco, 39 , was charged with trafficking with intent to deliver (Meth) and trafficking with intent to deliver (Fentanyl pills).

