Mississippi’s total coronavirus cases (since beginning of pandemic) grew by 1 percent over weekend as Delta variant skyrockets cases

Published 11:10 am Monday, July 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Over the weekend Mississippi’s total number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases grew by more than 1 percent as the state’s weekly average number of cases climbed to a level not seen since February.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 3,608 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend. In the last two weeks, more than 13,000 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Mississippi, state records show.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 336,788.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported six new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,508

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday morning, approximately 36% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 1,094 on Monday, the highest level since February 4. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately three weeks the average number of new cases has increased 467 percent since the start of July.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 853 with Monday’s update.

With the growing case numbers, the state is also reporting large growth in the number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization. Through Thursday (the latest data available on Monday morning) the state showed more than 500 COVID patients in state hospital beds, the highest number since the winter peak.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3363 87 83 17
Alcorn 3460 74 130 20
Amite 1352 43 57 9
Attala 2227 73 178 36
Benton 1057 25 46 10
Bolivar 4921 134 236 33
Calhoun 1784 32 36 6
Carroll 1254 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2170 60 60 15
Choctaw 817 19 2 0
Claiborne 1047 31 45 9
Clarke 1832 80 123 31
Clay 1937 54 39 5
Coahoma 3105 85 129 12
Copiah 3183 67 86 11
Covington 2865 83 139 39
De Soto 23026 280 113 24
Forrest 8357 157 247 53
Franklin 862 23 40 4
George 2650 51 59 8
Greene 1368 34 53 6
Grenada 2673 88 154 32
Hancock 4152 88 69 14
Harrison 19932 327 493 72
Hinds 23268 438 810 132
Holmes 1971 74 104 20
Humphreys 996 33 34 9
Issaquena 172 6 0 0
Itawamba 3118 80 135 24
Jackson 14595 251 243 35
Jasper 2272 48 44 2
Jefferson 699 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1141 34 9 1
Jones 8835 169 223 42
Kemper 1012 29 44 9
Lafayette 6485 124 187 55
Lamar 6817 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7662 243 449 101
Lawrence 1396 26 27 2
Leake 2807 75 92 16
Lee 10533 179 222 42
Leflore 3582 125 236 52
Lincoln 4131 115 198 40
Lowndes 6885 150 258 63
Madison 10787 227 392 70
Marion 2812 80 158 24
Marshall 4665 106 65 15
Monroe 4277 137 190 55
Montgomery 1312 44 54 9
Neshoba 4216 180 207 59
Newton 2583 64 87 15
Noxubee 1328 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4827 98 222 36
Panola 4736 112 104 15
Pearl River 5009 150 194 39
Perry 1321 38 22 8
Pike 3592 112 135 37
Pontotoc 4423 73 86 13
Prentiss 2943 63 99 15
Quitman 842 19 0 0
Rankin 15058 289 422 62
Scott 3355 75 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 45 8
Simpson 3181 90 158 20
Smith 1772 35 68 8
Stone 2156 37 85 14
Sunflower 3446 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1824 42 50 7
Tate 3509 88 80 19
Tippah 3004 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2375 70 102 27
Tunica 1131 27 18 2
Union 4283 79 131 23
Walthall 1434 48 69 13
Warren 4681 127 168 37
Washington 5547 139 190 39
Wayne 2730 43 70 11
Webster 1184 32 61 12
Wilkinson 759 32 25 5
Winston 2359 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1700 40 82 22
Yazoo 3341 73 147 19
Total 336,788 7,508 10,585 1,994

