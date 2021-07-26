Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, involved in weekend homicide

Published 5:29 am Monday, July 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement in North Mississippi are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man that was involved in a weekend homicide.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Sunday that deputies are looking for Bradley King, 54, after deputies responded to reports of a dead body in a residence on Saturday.

King is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” with medium length brown hair and blue eyes. In the Facebook post, officials say that King is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Few details were released about the incident during the weekend, but a full press release is expected today, the post said.

Anyone with information about King and his whereabouts are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 662-432-2612 or 662-432-2613 or to call 911.

More News

Dobbs: Mississippi health care workers ‘wore out’ as medical community battles ‘social media monster’ of COVID disinformation

State reports 10 children in Mississippi hospitals with COVID-19 coronavirus; one teen recently died from virus

‘No Mississippian should be further than 30 minutes from an emergency room.’ Lt. Governor pushes health care, jobs in speech

Health experts say even if Mississippi governor won’t mandate masks for school children, parents absolutely should

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required