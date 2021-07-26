Elderly Mississippi woman, her son found shot to death; police searching for the victim’s grandson for questioning

Criminal investigators are searching for a Mississippi man after they found the man’s grandmother and her son shot to death.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office deputies told the media that they were looking for Harry Hylander and seek to talk with him about the murders of Hylander’s grandmother, Sarah Hylander, 83, and her son, David Hylander, 60.

It was not immediately clear how David Hylander was related to Harry Hylander.

Deputies said they were called to perform a welfare check at 19096 Midway Road in Terry, Mississippi when they found the two victims, shot to death.

Investigators said Harry Hylander was last seen driving a 2013 Chevy Impala. The car was described as white with a 1N106 Navy tag.

Deputies said they consider Harry Hylander armed and dangerous.