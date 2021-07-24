Police: More than 400 pairs of women’s undergarments discovered in house of Alabama attempted rape suspect

More than 400 pairs of women’s undergarments were discovered in the house of an Alabama man accused of breaking into a woman’s house to sexually assault her.

John Thomas Uda, 27, of Dothan, has been charged with attempted rape, three counts of burglary, aggravated criminal surveillance, two counts of illegal possession of a credit card and 50 counts of voyeurism. Uda was arrested on July 14.

According to the Dothan Eagle newspaper, Dothan police started their investigation after officers responded to a burglary in progress on July 10.

The victim told officers that a male intruder came into her house and fought with her physically. The victim received minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the hospital.

Investigators later determined through interviews and evidence that Uda was breaking into her home to sexually assault her, according to the newspaper.

The victim told officers that she noticed a gaming console was missing from her home. Uda later admitted that he had stolen the console on July 1 and had sold it.

Police arrested Uda and executed a search warrant on his residence. Through the search warrant, investigators discovered more than 400 women’s undergarments, including panties and bras.

Authorities also found electronic devices with provocative images of women, some which were reportedly taken by Uda.

Uda had also reportedly had photos of victim’s debit cards and her son’s Social Security card.

According to the newspaper, Uda had been previously contacted by police in 2109 and investigated for stealing undergarments from his apartment complex’s laundry room,

Uda’s bail was set at $995,000.