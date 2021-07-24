‘Makes you sick to your stomach’ Couple sought in second case of sexual crimes involving Mississippi toddlers

Mississippi authorities are searching for a couple in connection with the sexual battery of a toddler.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Nicole Harris, 25, and her ex-boyfriend Bill Nathan Saul, 26, on sexual battery charges involving Harris’ three year old child. Harris is also facing a charge of felony child abuse against the same child.

“This is the second case this week where a mother and a boyfriend or ex-boyfriend have committed unspeakable crimes against their own children,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted on social media. “What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators. It absolutely makes you sick to your stomach.”

Earlier this week, Berlin reported that deputies were searching for Donald Wayne Jordon who is accused of taping two toddler-age children to the wall and forcing them to watch Jordan and his former girlfriend have sex.

If you know the whereabouts of Nicole Harris or Bill Nathan Saul or Donald Wayne Jordon, please call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).