‘Who feels like fishing for a good cause’ Wildlife group needs help feeding picky patient

A wildlife rehabilitation group is looking for a few good fishermen to help feed a hungry patient.

A representative for Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. put out a call on the social media group Hernando Happenings that an osprey for which the group is caring is a picky eater — the animal will only eat fresh fish.

“Who feels like fishing for a good cause?!”Debbie Crum posted.

The organization based in Tate County, near Hernando, is looking for help from local fishermen.

“Mississippi Wildlife needs your help with a patient!” Crum wrote. “We currently have an Osprey admitted and they are extremely picky eaters. We are looking for volunteers that would be willing to go to the Arkabutla Dam and get a bucket full of the small shad bait fish! He should be eating 40 to 50 of those a day.”

Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization assisting hundreds of injured and orphaned wild birds. The group was formed in 1995 to meet the increasing need for wildlife assistance.

Each year, hundreds of injured and orphaned wild birds and mammals are received by MWR, Inc. licensed rehabilitators, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Wildlife rehabilitation is the care of the injured or orphaned animals with the specific goal of returning them to their native habitat. This involves emergency care, long-term rehabilitation and physical/mental conditioning for release back to the wild.

MWR is State and Federally licensed by the MS. Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).