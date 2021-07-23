Mississippi police investigating two shootings that critically injured two men

Police in McComb are investigating after two shootings that happened within hours of each other Wednesday.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that investigators with the McComb Police Department said they do not know if the shootings are related.

In the first shooting that happened on 25th Street near Venable Street, Terry Harrell, 23, was shot in the neck and head.

Harrell was then transported to Southwest Medical Center and later airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

In the second shooting which occurred at the intersection of Summit Street and Higgins Drive. Brian Taylor, 20, was shot multiple times in the stomach.

Taylor was also later airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.