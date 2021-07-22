New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi at quadruple rate from three weeks ago; Here are the latest numbers

Published 10:36 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi health officials reported Thursday morning the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in a 24-hour period since early February, a sign of the rapid spread of the fourth wave of the virus across the Magnolia State.

The average number of weekly new cases has more than quadrupled in Mississippi since the beginning of July, the state’s latest data indicates.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 1,199 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 331,863.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,494.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned earlier this week that it appeared Mississippi would be in for a “rough” few weeks ahead as the virus rapidly spreads, particularly among unvaccinated people.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The rapid spread of the virus in recent days has prompted a surge in demand for the vaccine, however,  Dobbs said, adding that state health department offices had been “inundated with (vaccine) orders from docs and clinics.”

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 799 on Thursday, the highest level since February 17. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately three weeks the average number of new cases has increased four-fold.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 587 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3319 87 83 17
Alcorn 3431 74 130 20
Amite 1318 43 57 9
Attala 2203 73 178 36
Benton 1044 25 46 10
Bolivar 4907 134 236 33
Calhoun 1773 32 36 6
Carroll 1245 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2159 60 60 15
Choctaw 809 19 2 0
Claiborne 1042 31 45 9
Clarke 1814 80 123 31
Clay 1915 54 39 5
Coahoma 3082 85 129 12
Copiah 3114 67 85 11
Covington 2801 83 139 39
De Soto 22855 279 113 24
Forrest 8164 157 247 53
Franklin 859 23 40 4
George 2598 51 59 8
Greene 1349 34 53 6
Grenada 2656 88 154 32
Hancock 4027 88 69 14
Harrison 19462 326 492 71
Hinds 22625 437 810 132
Holmes 1949 74 104 20
Humphreys 990 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3095 80 135 24
Jackson 14233 251 243 35
Jasper 2257 48 43 2
Jefferson 690 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1129 34 9 1
Jones 8713 169 223 42
Kemper 1003 29 44 9
Lafayette 6446 124 187 55
Lamar 6659 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7528 243 448 101
Lawrence 1370 26 27 2
Leake 2779 75 92 16
Lee 10398 178 222 42
Leflore 3562 125 236 52
Lincoln 4088 115 198 40
Lowndes 6761 150 258 63
Madison 10658 227 392 70
Marion 2789 80 158 24
Marshall 4648 106 65 15
Monroe 4243 137 190 55
Montgomery 1306 44 54 9
Neshoba 4179 180 207 59
Newton 2560 64 87 15
Noxubee 1311 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4768 98 222 36
Panola 4719 112 104 15
Pearl River 4889 149 194 39
Perry 1308 38 22 8
Pike 3511 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4388 73 86 13
Prentiss 2925 63 99 15
Quitman 835 19 0 0
Rankin 14765 286 421 62
Scott 3301 75 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 45 8
Simpson 3136 90 158 20
Smith 1753 34 68 8
Stone 2091 37 85 14
Sunflower 3422 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1815 42 50 7
Tate 3489 88 80 19
Tippah 2983 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2357 69 102 27
Tunica 1108 27 18 2
Union 4243 79 131 23
Walthall 1404 48 69 13
Warren 4612 125 168 37
Washington 5497 139 190 39
Wayne 2699 42 70 11
Webster 1167 32 61 12
Wilkinson 732 32 25 5
Winston 2350 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1692 40 82 22
Yazoo 3305 73 147 19
Total 331,863 7,494 10,580 1,992

