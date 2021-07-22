New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi at quadruple rate from three weeks ago; Here are the latest numbers

Mississippi health officials reported Thursday morning the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in a 24-hour period since early February, a sign of the rapid spread of the fourth wave of the virus across the Magnolia State.

The average number of weekly new cases has more than quadrupled in Mississippi since the beginning of July, the state’s latest data indicates.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 1,199 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 331,863.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,494.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned earlier this week that it appeared Mississippi would be in for a “rough” few weeks ahead as the virus rapidly spreads, particularly among unvaccinated people.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The rapid spread of the virus in recent days has prompted a surge in demand for the vaccine, however, Dobbs said, adding that state health department offices had been “inundated with (vaccine) orders from docs and clinics.”

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 799 on Thursday, the highest level since February 17. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning in approximately three weeks the average number of new cases has increased four-fold.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 587 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County