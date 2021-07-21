Reports of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi continue to rise at alarming rate

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 961 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 330,664.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,485.

Through Monday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 707 on Wednesday, the highest level since February 17. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning it’s more than tripled in less than three weeks.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 532 cases with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County