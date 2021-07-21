Reports of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi continue to rise at alarming rate

Published 10:40 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 961 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 330,664.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,485.

Through Monday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 707 on Wednesday, the highest level since February 17. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning it’s more than tripled in less than three weeks.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 532 cases with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3302 87 83 17
Alcorn 3421 74 130 20
Amite 1313 43 57 9
Attala 2196 73 178 36
Benton 1043 25 46 10
Bolivar 4903 134 236 33
Calhoun 1768 32 36 6
Carroll 1243 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2156 60 60 15
Choctaw 807 19 2 0
Claiborne 1042 31 45 9
Clarke 1812 80 123 31
Clay 1913 54 39 5
Coahoma 3076 85 129 12
Copiah 3105 67 85 11
Covington 2795 83 139 39
De Soto 22803 279 113 24
Forrest 8120 156 245 53
Franklin 859 23 40 4
George 2586 51 59 8
Greene 1343 34 53 6
Grenada 2652 88 154 32
Hancock 4016 88 69 14
Harrison 19332 323 492 71
Hinds 22483 433 809 132
Holmes 1947 74 104 20
Humphreys 990 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3089 80 135 24
Jackson 14166 251 243 35
Jasper 2253 48 43 2
Jefferson 679 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1122 34 9 1
Jones 8681 169 223 42
Kemper 1004 29 44 9
Lafayette 6429 124 187 55
Lamar 6617 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7485 243 445 101
Lawrence 1362 26 27 2
Leake 2771 75 92 16
Lee 10371 178 222 42
Leflore 3557 125 236 52
Lincoln 4077 115 197 40
Lowndes 6733 150 258 63
Madison 10616 227 392 70
Marion 2781 80 158 24
Marshall 4641 106 65 15
Monroe 4239 137 190 55
Montgomery 1304 44 54 9
Neshoba 4171 180 207 59
Newton 2553 64 87 15
Noxubee 1308 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4753 98 222 36
Panola 4715 112 104 15
Pearl River 4871 149 194 39
Perry 1305 38 22 8
Pike 3488 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4381 73 86 13
Prentiss 2919 63 99 15
Quitman 834 19 0 0
Rankin 14688 286 419 62
Scott 3276 75 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 44 8
Simpson 3130 90 158 20
Smith 1745 34 68 8
Stone 2058 37 85 14
Sunflower 3414 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1815 42 50 7
Tate 3481 88 80 19
Tippah 2982 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2357 69 102 27
Tunica 1106 27 18 2
Union 4239 79 131 23
Walthall 1397 48 69 13
Warren 4585 124 168 37
Washington 5484 139 190 39
Wayne 2691 42 69 11
Webster 1165 32 61 12
Wilkinson 730 32 25 5
Winston 2348 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1692 40 82 22
Yazoo 3296 73 145 19
Total 330,664 7,485 10,567 1,992

