Mississippi police: Investigation leads to arrest of man accused of molesting child

Mississippi police arrested a man for molesting a child following a two-week investigation.

The Oxford Police Department reports that Clarence Wayne Shinault, 32, molesting – touching a child for lustful purposes from a crime reportedly committed in early July.

Police said they received a call on July 7 from Child Protective Services about an incident involving a man inappropriately touching a juvenile.

Oxford Police conducted an investigation and, less than two weeks later, arrested Shinault for the felony.

Shinault was booked on a $2,500 bond.