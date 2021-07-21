Fearing COVID-19 spread, Mississippi casino says ‘Mask up, if you want to gamble

Published 10:29 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi casino announced Wednesday that it would reinstate a face mask requirement in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as cases in Mississippi are rapidly rising.

Mississippi’s Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino will require all of its staff and its patrons to wear masks the casino announced.

Casino officials said the decision to reinstate the mandatory mask mandate would be temporary.

Mississippi health officials announced Wednesday that the state had recorded 961 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, driving the 7-day average of new cases to more than 700 cases.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians which own the resort and casino suffered greatly as COVID sickened and killed numerous members of the tribe

More News

Mississippi’s physicians turn into social media lobbyists to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Mississippi to the Supreme Court: Justices should overturn Roe v. Wade

Mississippi parents sound off on mask, vaccine requirements in schools

Former Mississippi mayor sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in wire fraud case

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required