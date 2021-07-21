36 pounds of marijuana candy edibles found during traffic stop by Mississippi officer results in arrest

Published 6:33 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have arrested a woman after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of  36 pounds of marijuana candy-edibles.

Monet Shields, 31, of Memphis, was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after midnight after she was stopped for a traffic violation in a white 2017 Dodge Challenger on I-20 at Springridge Road in Clinton.

The edibles were discovered during the traffic stop by the Clinton Police Department.

Police warned parents, teachers and children that the marijuana-laced products made to look like candy are being made available.

Police say they continue to investigate and that other arrests in the Jackson-metro area are possible.

 

 

More News

Jury finds man found guilty in 2018 murder of Mississippi chef

Mississippi man arrested, charged with assaulting police officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Man accused of shooting Mississippi judge with high-powered rifle fires attorney at preliminary hearing

Mississippi city settles over case of man who had taken LSD, then died after police used Taser to restrain him

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required