Police: One person killed in early Tuesday morning wreck on Mississippi interstate

Published 7:39 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Jackson.

According to Jackson news sources, one person died in a one vehicle crash on I-220 near the Hanging Moss Road exit.

WAPT in Jackson reports that the accident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.

No other information has been released about whether other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash reportedly tied up traffic on I-220 for hours. Traffic was reported clear at 7 a.m.

 

More News

Mississippi man arrested for throwing “pyrotechnic device” into vehicle

‘We are in the fight for the soul of our city’ — Mississippi police chief says town needs to ‘wake up’ about gang activity

Mississippi man accused of sexual battery, robbery of woman at shopping center

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases more than tripled in less than three weeks

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required