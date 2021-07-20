Police: One person killed in early Tuesday morning wreck on Mississippi interstate

Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Jackson.

According to Jackson news sources, one person died in a one vehicle crash on I-220 near the Hanging Moss Road exit.

WAPT in Jackson reports that the accident happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.

No other information has been released about whether other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash reportedly tied up traffic on I-220 for hours. Traffic was reported clear at 7 a.m.