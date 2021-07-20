Officials looking for Mississippi woman missing since July 15

Officials are looking for the whereabouts of a Mississippi woman missing since July 15.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts Betty Lynn Fojut, 49.

Fojut was last seen shortly after midnight on July 15 walking on Friendship Road.

She was last seen wearing gray pajamas, a gray T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

She has a “Rose” tattoo on her stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call 662-509-3603, 662-419-8677 or send an email to jwhitehead@pontotoccoms.com.