Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases more than tripled in less than three weeks

Published 10:57 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have more than tripled in Mississippi since the beginning of July, the state’s latest data indicates.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 573 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 329,703.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nine new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,477.

Through Monday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 662 on Monday, the highest level since February 18. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning it’s more than tripled in less than three weeks.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 491 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3298 87 83 17
Alcorn 3415 74 130 20
Amite 1310 43 57 9
Attala 2191 73 178 36
Benton 1042 25 46 10
Bolivar 4889 134 236 33
Calhoun 1764 32 36 6
Carroll 1241 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2154 60 60 15
Choctaw 807 19 2 0
Claiborne 1042 31 45 9
Clarke 1806 80 123 31
Clay 1912 54 39 5
Coahoma 3069 85 129 12
Copiah 3098 67 85 11
Covington 2787 83 139 39
De Soto 22766 279 113 24
Forrest 8075 156 245 53
Franklin 859 23 40 4
George 2580 51 59 8
Greene 1341 34 53 6
Grenada 2650 88 154 32
Hancock 4008 88 69 14
Harrison 19268 323 492 71
Hinds 22385 431 809 132
Holmes 1945 74 104 20
Humphreys 989 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3085 80 135 24
Jackson 14098 251 241 35
Jasper 2253 48 43 2
Jefferson 676 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1121 34 9 1
Jones 8637 169 223 42
Kemper 1001 29 44 9
Lafayette 6421 124 187 55
Lamar 6561 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7445 243 445 101
Lawrence 1353 26 27 2
Leake 2767 75 92 16
Lee 10351 177 222 42
Leflore 3554 125 236 52
Lincoln 4074 115 197 40
Lowndes 6701 150 258 63
Madison 10589 227 392 70
Marion 2765 80 158 24
Marshall 4634 106 65 15
Monroe 4236 137 190 55
Montgomery 1303 44 54 9
Neshoba 4158 180 207 59
Newton 2546 64 87 15
Noxubee 1305 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4743 98 222 36
Panola 4709 112 104 15
Pearl River 4847 149 194 39
Perry 1302 38 22 8
Pike 3477 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4372 73 86 13
Prentiss 2918 63 99 15
Quitman 833 19 0 0
Rankin 14631 286 419 62
Scott 3262 74 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 44 8
Simpson 3118 89 158 20
Smith 1740 34 68 8
Stone 2047 36 85 14
Sunflower 3412 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1813 42 50 7
Tate 3469 88 80 19
Tippah 2974 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2351 69 102 27
Tunica 1104 27 18 2
Union 4227 79 131 23
Walthall 1391 48 69 13
Warren 4583 123 168 37
Washington 5476 139 190 39
Wayne 2690 42 69 11
Webster 1164 32 61 12
Wilkinson 728 32 25 5
Winston 2339 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1690 40 82 22
Yazoo 3284 72 145 18
Total 329,703 7,477 10,565 1,991

