Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus cases more than tripled in less than three weeks

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have more than tripled in Mississippi since the beginning of July, the state’s latest data indicates.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 573 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 329,703.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported nine new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,477.

Through Monday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 32% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 662 on Monday, the highest level since February 18. By comparison, the rate was 193 on July 1, meaning it’s more than tripled in less than three weeks.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 491 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County