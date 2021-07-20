Mississippi sheriff: Agencies seize drugs, make various arrests for ‘illicit activities’

A Mississippi sheriff announced 19 arrests over the last couple of days which included a litany of charges and resulted in the seizure of drugs ranging from methamphetamine and crack cocaine to morphine and fentanyl.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s department with the help of other local law enforcement, made 19 arrests last week for various charges.

Click here for a link to the PDF from the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office.

Over the course of several days last week, the sheriff’s department served felony arrest warrants and search warrants with the assistance of the Oxford Police Department, University Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit.

While serving these warrants, deputies and officers seized approximately 40 grams of alleged methamphetamine, 63 dosage units of alleged morphine, seven alleged fentanyl patches, 42 dosage units of alleged Percocet/fentanyl, 19 grams of alleged crack cocaine, two guns, $5,583 of currency and one vehicle.

The following are the 19 people who were arrested and their charges: