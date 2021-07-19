State lawmaker about state’s rising coronavirus cases: “Well Mississippi- you wanted it here it is.”

A Mississippi lawmaker posted on social media that state residents are about to reap the “consequences of not getting vaccinated and poor mask wearing.”

State Representative Jeramey Anderson from Mississippi’s 110th district posted his comments on Twitter.

“Well Mississippi- you wanted it here it is,” Anderson posted. “This is ridiculous and the deaths that will definitely follow were completely avoidable.”

Consequences of not getting vaccinated and poor mask wearing. Well Mississippi—you wanted it here it is. This is ridiculous and the deaths that will definitely follow were completely avoidable. #PutYourMaskBackOn #GetVaccinated https://t.co/bqn43OYjZr — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) July 19, 2021

Anderson also attached a tweet from the Mississippi State Department of Health: “Today MSDH is reporting 2,326 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 40 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 329,130 cases, 7,468 deaths, and 1,007,618 persons fully vaccinated.”

Anderson’s post was made as Mississippi’s top public health official reported a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases for the state in July.

“4th wave is here,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, wrote on Twitter.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday through Sunday. That is largest three-day increase of cases reported in the state since February.

Mississippi has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation, and the increase of cases is happening as schools prepare for the new academic year. Classes begin July 26 in the northern Mississippi city of Corinth and in early to mid-August in most other districts.

The state Board of Education on Thursday adopted policies requiring all school districts to restart in-person learning as the main form of instruction for 2021-22. During the previous year, districts had the option for in-person or online instruction, or a combination of the two.