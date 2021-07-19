Coroner in south Mississippi resigns after cancer diagnosis

A Mississippi coroner has resigned as he faces cancer and other health problems.

Jim Faulk submitted his letter of resignation this month in coastal Hancock County, WLOX-TV reported. He said he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and has been receiving treatment in Mississippi and Georgia. He also said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, and that caused congestive heart failure.

His resignation letter was dated July 1, but it wasn’t filed by the circuit clerk until July 12.

The coroner’s duties for Hancock County are being handled by the deputy coroner or Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.

Faulk’s certification had been suspended because of potential failure to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services and the Bureau of Narcotics, potential failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidentiary samples and potential failure to submit documentation for child death investigations, WLOX reported in March.

News outlets also reported that police carried out a search warrant at his home and office in March. Faulk said he had done nothing wrong.