Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi hotel

A man suspected of killing a woman in Arkansas was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting after he reportedly barricaded himself inside Mississippi hotel Saturday.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office report that deputies were called to the Relax Inn in Canton at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday after the man reportedly barricaded himself in the hotel for several hours.

The man was wanted in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for shooting the mother of his children, a MCSO spokesman said.

After trying negotiations and tear gas, officers made entry into the hotel room. Witnesses say they could hear gunshots after the officers made entry. Officials later confirmed that the suspect died in the officer-involved shooting.

As is standard with officer-involved shootings, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is now in charge of the investigation.