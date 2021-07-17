Dead baby found in bicycle basket had been stabbed, New Orleans police say

Published 10:53 pm Saturday, July 17, 2021

By The Associated Press

A baby found dead Saturday evening in New Orleans had been stabbed, police said.

A woman was also taken away from the scene for further evaluation, according to a New Orleans police news release. Police said no other details about what happened were immediately available.

The baby was found in the basket of a bicycle, news outlets reported.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office was expected to perform an autopsy on the infant to determine the official cause of death.

Neither the baby nor the woman were identified.

Mississippi police release video showing struggle between officers, man during arrest

