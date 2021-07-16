Woman dies after two cars collide on north Mississippi highway

Published 2:11 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman died when two vehicles collided on a rural Mississippi highway Thursday evening

At approximately 6:41 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 near County Road 405.

A 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by a minor was traveling east on Highway 6 when a 2002 Honda UEX was traveling north on CR 405 and entered into the path of the truck and crashed into it, according to MHP.

The driver of the Honda was a woman identified as Carman Garcia, 36 of Oxford. She received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by MHP.

